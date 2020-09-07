Australian Finance Group Ltd (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.91.

In other Australian Finance Group news, insider Craig Carter 133,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

