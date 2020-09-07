Australian Finance Group Ltd (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Australian Finance Group Ltd (ASX:AFG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.91.

In other Australian Finance Group news, insider Craig Carter 133,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th.

Australian Finance Group Company Profile

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Finance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Finance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pascal Coin Price Up 3.8% This Week
Pascal Coin Price Up 3.8% This Week
0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.78 Million
0x Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.78 Million
Daneel Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges
Daneel Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges
Yap Stone Tops 24-Hour Volume of $414,975.00
Yap Stone Tops 24-Hour Volume of $414,975.00
Dynamic Price Hits $0.15
Dynamic Price Hits $0.15
Streamr 24-Hour Volume Hits $547,687.00
Streamr 24-Hour Volume Hits $547,687.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report