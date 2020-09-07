Pengana Capital Group Ltd (PCG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 24th

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

In related news, insider Russel Pillemer purchased 114,616 shares of Pengana Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,908.32 ($83,505.94).

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

