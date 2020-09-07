Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of KIM opened at $12.66 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

