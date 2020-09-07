Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 755 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,412 shares of company stock worth $131,404,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $120.18 on Monday. Medpace Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

