Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Sanmina worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Sanmina by 36.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

SANM stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $2,274,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,060,971.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

