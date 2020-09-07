Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.53 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cintas by 30.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $331.11 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $344.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.58 and a 200-day moving average of $256.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.