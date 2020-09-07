Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of Brooks Automation worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 167.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 121.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 260.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,162. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

