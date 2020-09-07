Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Shares of EDU opened at $149.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.91. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.22.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.