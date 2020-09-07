Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,818,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Markel by 76.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,048.50.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,068.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $986.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

