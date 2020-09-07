Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 49,011 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 182.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,011 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter worth $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HD Supply during the first quarter valued at $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS stock opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.