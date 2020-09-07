Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $22.44 on Monday. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,383,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $50,076,326.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,979,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,087,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,007,095 shares of company stock valued at $152,442,651 in the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.