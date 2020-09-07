Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.67 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Shares of PXD opened at $99.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.