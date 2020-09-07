Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.25% of Compass Diversified worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 95.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,984 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 172,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,026.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elias Sabo purchased 21,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $359,255.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,402.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 49,584 shares of company stock worth $823,895 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:CODI opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

