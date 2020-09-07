Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.26% of Ryder System worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 35.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Ryder System’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

