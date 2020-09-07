Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 58,710 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL opened at $61.12 on Monday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

