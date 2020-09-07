Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331,396 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.16.

NYSE SLB opened at $19.31 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Mark G. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, for a total transaction of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.