Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 103,768 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,768 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.13% of TCF Financial worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,816,000 after buying an additional 1,537,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,396,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,689 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 24.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 854,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,593,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,758,000 after purchasing an additional 474,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,001,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Shares of TCF opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

