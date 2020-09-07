Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

NYSE DUK opened at $80.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

