Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,994 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

