Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 102.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Terex by 42.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Terex by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Terex in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:TEX opened at $20.30 on Monday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

