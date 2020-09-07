Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $5.20 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $125,249,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,454,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $97,481,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $71,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

