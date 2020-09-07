Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 239,734 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 103.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,734 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Imax were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Imax by 928.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Imax by 80.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Imax during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.01 on Monday. Imax Corp has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Imax had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Imax Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Imax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Imax from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

