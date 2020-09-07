Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 159.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 248.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,304,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $90.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

