Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 159.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 248.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,304,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $90.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brooks Automation, Inc Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Brooks Automation, Inc Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp
Markel Co. Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Markel Co. Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 49,011 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 49,011 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Snap Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Snap Inc
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.67 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.67 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report