Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,080 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 250.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

