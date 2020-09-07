Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $70.81 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $483,320. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.