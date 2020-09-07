Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 206,185 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 400,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,083,000 after acquiring an additional 783,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,416 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after buying an additional 861,326 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of EPRT opened at $18.28 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

