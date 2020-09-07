FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

NYSE:FE opened at $29.40 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

