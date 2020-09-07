ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 103.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 442,671 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.92% of ACCO Brands worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. AJO LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

