Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 18,631 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 104.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $657,028. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

PSA opened at $212.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day moving average is $198.56. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $263.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

