Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 305,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 442,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,653,000 after buying an additional 394,064 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,949,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 224,541 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $39.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.46. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $217,959.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

