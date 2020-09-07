Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.45% of Herman Miller worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR opened at $23.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.