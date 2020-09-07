Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 81,061 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.47% of Banner worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BANR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Banner by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banner by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Banner by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Banner had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

