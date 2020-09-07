Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after acquiring an additional 834,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 843,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,933 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Scott Osborne sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $433,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

