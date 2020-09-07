Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 115,479 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,586 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,479 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.46% of WSFS Financial worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in WSFS Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

