Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 293.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 857.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in W W Grainger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $358.08 on Monday. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $371.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.11. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,469 shares of company stock worth $25,326,331. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

