Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $80,954,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,019,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,338,000 after acquiring an additional 793,135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 147.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,275,000 after acquiring an additional 356,324 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,790 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO opened at $94.70 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $436,226.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.