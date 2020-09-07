Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 328,967 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,967 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Snap-on by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 481.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $151.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 206,185 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 206,185 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc
FirstEnergy Corp. Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB
FirstEnergy Corp. Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB
ACCO Brands Co. Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB
ACCO Brands Co. Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB
Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 18,631 Shares of Public Storage
Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 18,631 Shares of Public Storage
Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc
Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Herman Miller, Inc.
Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Herman Miller, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report