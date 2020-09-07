Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 328,967 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,967 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,861,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Snap-on by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,733,000 after acquiring an additional 358,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,935,000 after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 481.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 690,929 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $151.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.94. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.