Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 201.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,946 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 53.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $114.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

