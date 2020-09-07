Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 39,852 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 47,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,595 shares of company stock valued at $187,735. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.