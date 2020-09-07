Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 369,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 125.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,503,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 836,281 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $83,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,510 shares of company stock valued at $329,125. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

