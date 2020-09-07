Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 194,146 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,146 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Momo were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Momo in the second quarter valued at about $17,858,000. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Momo by 2,041.2% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 997,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,442,000 after acquiring an additional 951,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Momo by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 850,092 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Momo by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,510,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,842,000 after purchasing an additional 726,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,402,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,112,000 after purchasing an additional 594,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $2.72. Momo had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

