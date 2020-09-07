Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 190.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,162.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $90,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,123.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,600. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $55.72 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.