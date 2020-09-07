Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 137,803 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $29.04 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.