Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 32,166 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $115.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

