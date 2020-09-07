Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,389 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of Progyny worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 129.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $26.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $477,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,103,913.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $4,453,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,810,895 shares of company stock worth $49,525,171. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

