Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,297 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Old Republic International worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Old Republic International by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the second quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,052,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 526,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,084,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 132,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,681 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $350,703.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 12,820 shares of company stock valued at $208,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

