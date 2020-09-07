Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 102.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $30.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.16 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

