Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 146,256 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,256 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.33% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,326,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $21,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after acquiring an additional 556,084 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $8,265,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $4,844,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $29.81 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $750.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.30.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

