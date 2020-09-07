E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of E*TRADE Financial worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter valued at about $100,525,000. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 904.4% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,608,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,534 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter worth about $69,917,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 245.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,474,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $54.53 on Monday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

