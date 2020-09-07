Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 71,540 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 135.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

